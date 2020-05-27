COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Bertha formed early Wednesday morning off the coast of South Carolina. The weak storm made landfall east of Charleston around 9:30 AM Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center indicated Bertha was moving northwest at 9 mph with winds of 50 mph.

It was located about 20 miles east of Charleston. Tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 25 miles from the center of the storm.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the coast of South Carolina from Edisto Beach to South Santee River.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area in the next few hours.

It will weaken to a tropical depression as it moves across land.

Bertha is expected to move inland across eastern and northern South Carolina through the day. It will be in west-central North Carolina tonight.

The naming of the storm does not change the forecast for the Midlands.

Heavy rainfall is still expected, especially in the eastern half of the News 19 viewing area.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Calhoun, Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, Orangeburg and Sumter counties until 10 PM.

In the watch area, between 1" to 3" of rain is possible with some locally higher amounts.

This rain will fall on nearly saturated soils, this could cause streams to rapidly rise and increase the risk of flash flooding.

The rain will move out of the area later this evening as Bertha pushes northward.

The National Hurricane Center is expected to give an update to Tropical Storm Bertha around 11 AM.