Tropical Depression Eighteen, Seventeen to strengthen

The depressions are expected to become tropical storms later today.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Depression Seventeen formed late Sunday night. Tropical Depression Eighteen formed early Monday morning, both are expected to become named storms today.

Tropical Depression Seventeen was located over the central Atlantic. It was moving slowly west-northwestern at 6 mph. The depression had winds of 35 mph with some stronger gusts.

The depression is expected to strengthen and become a named storm later today, but only gradual strengthening is expected for this storm.

There are no watches or warnings currently associated with Tropical Depression Seventeen.

Tropical Depression Eighteen was located over the far eastern Atlantic. It was moving west at 12 mph. The depression had winds of 35 mph with some stronger gusts.

The depression is expected to strengthen and become a named storm later today too.

The Government of the Cabo Verde Islands has issued a tropical storm warning for all of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Tropical Depression Eighteen is forecast to become a hurricane in about 72 hours or so. It is not expected to gain much strength as it moves over slightly cooler waters.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a trough of low pressure located just south-southwest of Bermuda. It is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers. Some slow development of this system is possible this week while it moves west-northwestward.

The NHC gives this area of low pressure a 30% chance of further development over the next five days.

The last area the NHC is watching is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa by the middle to latter part of this week. Some gradual development will be possible thereafter while the system moves generally westward.