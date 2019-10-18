Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is quickly moving northeast in the Gulf of Mexico, although it has not fully developed into a tropical or subtropical system as of the 8 am advisory from the National Hurricane Center on Friday morning.

The disturbance has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical system by Friday evening with landfall expected overnight tonight along the Florida panhandle. The system is quickly moving to the northeast at 21 mph with maximum winds estimated at 40 mph. PTC 16 will bring heavy rain to the South Carolina Midlands on Saturday.

Friday will remain dry with temperatures running a few degrees below average for this time of the year across the Midlands. Tropical moisture will begin to move into our area overnight on Friday with a scattered shower chance on Saturday morning. A 9 am model snapshot shows cool temperatures with rain starting in our western and southern counties.

Rain chances will increase late Saturday morning with periods of showers during the afternoon. The weather will be chilly with a breeze through the afternoon. Conditions will deteriorate during the late afternoon and early evening.

The heaviest rain will move into the Midlands during Saturday evening. Winds may gust over 30 mph which could produce some power outages. Up to 2 inches of rain is expected with locally higher amounts likely in some spots. Some models indicate 4 inches of rain is possible with the heavier downpours that will set up in the Palmetto State on Saturday evening.

This system will likely not be fully "tropical" in nature which means heavy rain and wind will likely extend beyond the storm center. The storm will be very quick moving with drier weather expected as early as Sunday morning.