COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1, but the first storm of the season has formed.

Tropical Storm Arthur formed late Saturday night. Arthur had winds of 40 mph with some stronger gusts. The storm is moving northeast at 13 mph.

A tropical storm watch is in effect from Surf City to Duck, North Carolina, which is mainly the Outer Banks region.

Regardless of strength, the system will bring locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds to parts of southeastern Florida and the central and northwestern Bahamas over the next few days.

Life-threatening rip currents will also be possible along the coast of the Southeast this weekend and early next week.

Arthur is expected to continue to move northeastward through Sunday and stay off the coast.

Early tropical and subtropical systems have been common over the last five years.

Early tropical activity does not mean it will be a busy season. However, seasonal outlooks have indicated this hurricane season may be more active than normal.

The NHC will issue its 2020 seasonal hurricane outlook next week