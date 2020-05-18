COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Arthur is bringing rain and wind to eastern North Carolina, but the storm is not expected to make landfall there, however.

As of the 8 AM Advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Arthur had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was located 50 miles away from Morehead City.

The storm is moving north-northeast at 15 miles per hour. Little to no strengthening is expected from Arthur and the storm will begin to lose its "tropical characteristics" out in the open Atlantic on Tuesday.

The remnants of Arthur may bring wind and rain to Bermuda later this week. No other areas are expected to develop over the next 5 days, but heavy rain not associated with the tropics will bring flooding concerns to the foothills of the Appalachians this week.

Tropical Storm Arthur became the first named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season on Saturday evening. Although Hurricane Season doesn't officially start until June 1st, this is the 6th year on record a system was named in the Atlantic Basin ahead of the official start date.