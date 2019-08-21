COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Chantal formed late Tuesday night. It became the third named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.

At 5 A.M. Wednesday, Chantal was located about 445 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

The storm had winds of 40 mph with higher gusts. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

WLTX

Chantal was moving 22 mph to the east. It is expected to turn to the southeast Thursday, then turn to the south on Friday as it moves around the northeast edge of a high pressure system centered over the central Atlantic.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for this storm.