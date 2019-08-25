COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Tropical Storm Dorian continues its westward motion, it is beginning to look slightly better organized. The storm is moving to the west at about 15 mph and the National Hurricane Center is forecasting the storm to remain a tropical storm through the beginning parts of the week.

The NHC has issued a tropical storm warning for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines and a tropical storm watch for Martinique, Grenada and its dependencies. Other portions of the Windward and Leeward Islands will need to keep an eye on the storm as well and may be added to the watches and warnings with upcoming advisories.

After crossing the Lesser Antilles, Tropical Storm Dorian is forecast to strengthen into a category one hurricane. However, the storm will have to overcome both dry air located in the Caribbean as well as unfavorable winds to achieve the classification, so the forecast may change in the next few days in terms of its intensity. Nevertheless, those in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of Dorian in the coming days for potential impacts.

The current forecast path by the National Hurricane Center follows a consensus of the spaghetti models. Most models forecast the storm to continue its west to west northwest motion over the next 48 to 72 hours and then turn more northwest as an upper-level area of low pressure in the northern Caribbean starts to steer the system more north.

Beyond Hispaniola, any path or intensity forecast for the storm is unknown, as the effects that the islands have on the storm are still too far out to forecast as well as other environmental conditions that may change.

While Tropical Storm Dorian continues to slowly strengthen out at sea, an area of low pressure just off the United States East Coast is also being monitored for potential tropical or subtropical development. The system has a high probability of development, with the NHC giving it a 70% chance in the next two days.

Despite it's proximity to the coast, the storm is not a large threat, as forecast models keep the system out to sea over the coming days. People along the coast will need to be vigilant for some increased rainfall or rip current risks, but beyond that there are no immediate concerns. A hurricane hunter aircraft may fly into this system on Monday to learn more if it continues to show signs of development.

