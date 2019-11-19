COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Sebastien officially formed Tuesday morning in the Atlantic. It is the 18th named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph Tuesday morning. It was moving north-northwest at 8 mph.

It was located about 475 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands. Tropical storm force winds extend up to 105 miles from the center of circulation.

Sebastien is expected to turn to the north Wednesday, then turn to the northeast and increase in forward speed Wednesday night.

Some strengthening is possible over the next day or so, but the storm will be absorbed by a cold front in a few days.

It is expected to remain over open water. No watches or warnings are in effect with this storm.