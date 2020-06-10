Hurricane Delta rapidly intensifying

The storm is expected to become a major hurricane later today.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Delta intensified into a Category 2 storm early Tuesday morning. The hurricane is forecast to get even stronger later today.

Delta was located about 420 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. It had winds of 100 mph with stronger gusts. The storm was moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

A hurricane warning is in effect for parts of the Yucatan Peninsula. There are currently no watches or warnings in effect for the continental United States, but that will likely change soon.

Delta is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast late this week as a hurricane.

While there is large uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts, there is a significant risk of dangerous storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards along the coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle beginning Thursday night or Friday.

Spaghetti Models:

Residents along the Gulf Coast should ensure they have their hurricane plans in place and monitor updates to the forecast of Delta.

In the short term, Hurricane Delta is forecast to reach Category 4 status before reaching the Yucatan Peninsula.

Extremely dangerous storm surge and hurricane conditions are expected within portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico beginning tonight.

Heavy rainfall will affect portions of the Cayman Islands, western Cuba and the northern Yucatan Peninsula through midweek. This rainfall could lead to significant flash flooding and mudslides.

The potential for heavy rain and flash flooding will increase across portions of the central Gulf Coast, Tennessee Valley, and southeastern United States as Delta moves inland later this week.