Nana forms, other areas being watched in the Atlantic

Nana becomes the earliest 14th named storm on record in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Nana formed Tuesday. It became the 14th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Nana was located southwest of Jamaica. It had sustained winds of 50 with stronger gusts. The storm was moving west at 18 mph.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for Belize, northern Honduras, Roatan Island and the Bay Islands of Honduras.

A tropical storm watch may be required for portions of Guatemala and the southern Yucatan Peninsula, along with a hurricane watch for Belize.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center, mainly northeast through northwest of the center.

Strong winds, dangerous storm surge and very heavy rainfall causing flash flooding are possible from this storm.

Nana is expected to become a hurricane as it approaches the Central American coast Thursday.

Tropical Depression Fifteen is located over 200 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC.

Even though this system is close to the coast, there are no watches or warnings associated with this.

The depression has winds of 35 mph and is moving east-northeast at 14 mph, away from the US.

Swells generated by the depression will continue to impact portions of the Outer Banks of North Carolina, causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Two more areas are being monitored in the Atlantic by the National Hurricane Center.

The first one is midway between the Windward Islands and west Africa. This may slowly develop over the next five days as is meanders in the central tropical Atlantic.

The NHC gives this area a 20% chance of further development over the next five days.

The second tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in about a day and merge with a disturbance centered about 200 miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands in a couple of days.

Gradual development of this system is then possible, and this system could become a tropical depression by this weekend while it moves slowly westward over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.