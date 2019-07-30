There are two tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin that will continue to bring rain to parts of the tropics over the next two days. Both clusters of storms remain disorganized as of Tuesday morning and have a low chance of development.

A disorganized area of thunderstorms near Puerto Rico is bringing heavy rain to the islands, but is being torn by wind shear.

WLTX

This area of thunderstorms is not expected to develop in the next 2 days, and has a low, 10% chance of development in the next 5 days.

WLTX

Regardless, the tropical wave will help increase moisture in the Bahamas and along the southeast coast, which will help enhance downpours, particularly in the northern Caribbean and south Florida.

WLTX

A second wave of thunderstorms off the coast of Africa may reach a more favorable environment for tropical development this weekend to the east of the Lesser Antillies. This wave is not expected to develop in the next 2 days, and has a low, 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.

WLTX

August through October is a historically busy time of the year for tropical systems in the Atlantic, so it's important to keep an eye on the tropics in the next few weeks.