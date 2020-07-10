Hurricane Delta weakens a little

It is still a very dangerous storm with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Delta has weakened a little, but it is still a major hurricane. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph with gusts up to 140 mph.

Delta was located about 35 miles east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico. The storm was moving northwest at 17 mph.

A hurricane warning is in effect for parts of the Yucatan Peninsula. Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are expected within portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico today.

There are currently no watches or warnings in effect for the continental United States, but that will likely change soon.

Delta is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast later this week as a hurricane.

Hurricane Delta Forecast:

There is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds, especially along the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi, beginning on Friday.

Residents of these areas should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place and follow advice given by local officials.

Storm surge and hurricane watches will likely be issued for portions of the northern Gulf Coast later today.

Spaghetti Models for Hurricane Delta:

Flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with minor river flooding is likely Friday through Saturday across portions of the central Gulf Coast north into portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley.

The heavy rainfall will spread northeastward into the Tennessee Valley and interior southeastern United States this weekend into early next week.