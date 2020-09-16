Flooding, severe weather possible Thursday

A flash flood watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday morning near Gulf Shores, Ala. The storm strengthened to a Category 2 storm before pushing onshore.

Sally has weakened and is now a tropical storm, but it is still forecast to produce lots of rain across parts of the Southeast, including here in the Midlands.

A flash flood watch is in effect for all of the Midlands from Thursday morning through 8 AM Friday morning. Heavy showers and thunderstorms may produce 3 to 6" of rain with some areas getting even more rain.

There will also be a threat for a few short-lived tornadoes. The greatest threat appears to be across the central and southern Midlands. The Storm Prediction Center does have the Midlands under a slight risk of severe weather.

There are current no severe weather watches in effect for the Midlands, but that will likely change late tonight or early Thursday.

The bulk of the rain with the remnants of Sally should move out of the area from west to east late Thursday and early Friday. There could be a few lingering showers Friday as a cold front approaches the area.

By the Saturday morning, the cold front should be south of the area. Cooler, drier air will move into the area for the rest of the weekend. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday may only top out in the lower 70s.

The fall equinox is Tuesday and the weather will be cooler than normal for the start of the workweek. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Tracking the tropics: