NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Clean up efforts continued in Newberry County after a storm Friday downed power lines, uprooted trees and left some homes damaged.

Alex Bedenbaugh lives in Little Mountain with his fiance McKenzie.

He was home alone when the storm passed through, bringing strong winds and heavy rain that caused a massive tree in his backyard to fall over. The tree that fell hit his house while he was inside.

"The whole house was shaking," Bedenbaugh said. "I'd just sat down and started planning my weekend.... I rolled off the couch and then all of a sudden I started seeing limbs and stuff falling all over the place... I started crawling backwards into the dining room and then, all of a sudden, I saw the whole tree fall outside the window."

The commotion lasted for just a few seconds, although it felt like minutes, according to Bedenbaugh. No one was hurt, including his pets.

"There's a couple pictures that were knocked loose from the wall and crooked and a huge hole in the ceiling from where a limb came through," Bedenbaugh said.

Now, he's just looking forward to the future.

"I'm getting married this next weekend, so that's what my main focus is on, so that's why I'm in such good spirits," Bedenbaugh said.

Most of the damage was in the Pomaria and Peak areas of Newberry County, according to Sheriff Lee Foster.

He says there are no injuries to report, and now they're just working to clear out remaining debris.