Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic

The system could become a named tropical storm by late as Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Depression Seven officially formed late Tuesday afternoon in the Atlantic.

The system is over the central tropical Atlantic. It may become a named tropical storm as late as Wednesday.

The depression was located about 1420 east of the southern Windward Islands.

It had maximum winds of 35 mph with stronger gusts. It was moving west-northwest at 8 mph.

Some strengthening is expected over the next couple of days. There are currently not watches or warnings in effect for this tropical depression.

If this depression becomes a named storm, it will be called Gonzalo.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching a tropical wave near western Cuba, parts of the Bahamas and southern Florida.

The system may gradually get stronger as it moves west-northwest over the next few days.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Wednesday, if necessary.

The NHC gives this system a 30% chance of further development over the next two days and a 40% chance of further development over the next five days.

The Atlantic has had six named storms and seven total systems so far.

NOAA expects 13 to 19 named storms, of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes, including 3 to 6 major hurricanes.

A major hurricane is a category 3, 4 or 5. These storms have winds of at least 111 mph.

