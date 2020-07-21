Three areas in the tropics being watched

All three areas have a low chance of further development over the next five days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical activity in the Atlantic is increasing. The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring three areas in the tropics.

A tropical wave located between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles is being monitored. Environmental conditions are only marginal for further development.

The system may get a little more organized over the next couple of days as it moves west at 10 to 15 mph. Later this week, conditions are less favorable for additional development.

The NHC currently give this area a 20% of further development over the next five days.

The second area that is being watched is producing thunderstorms over Cuba, the Bahamas and part of southern Florida. Gradual development of this system is possible while it moves west-northwest over the next few days.

The system is expected to be over the central Gulf of Mexico Wednesday. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate Tuesday, if necessary.

The NHC currently give this area a 30% of further development over the next five days.

The third system being watched is over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. This is producing disorganized showers and storms.

It is not expected to develop as it moves inland over Texas. Locally heavy rainfall is expected over parts of southeastern Texas and southern Louisiana over the next couple of days.

The NHC currently give this area a 10% of further development over the next five days.

There have been six named storms this season. The next named storm will be called Gonzalo.

The climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season occurs is September 10. There is a secondary peak around the middle of October, which is mainly for the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico region.