Tropical Storm Claudette makes landfall as a big rainmaker

The storm came ashore Saturday morning in Louisiana, bringing 6-10 inches of rain and a tornado risk.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Saturday morning that Potential Tropical Cyclone Three developed into Tropical Storm Claudette.

The tropical storm came ashore in southern Louisiana.

The biggest impact from the storm will be 6-10 inches of rainfall in that area. Some locations may see more. The swatch of heavy rain could stretch from Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and northern Georgia. The western panhandle of Florida may also get excessive rainfall from the storm that could exceed 6 inches.

Maximum sustained winds near the storm's center were estimated at 45 mph but have since come down as the storm pushed inland. The strongest onshore winds had the potential to cause some storm surge from 1-3 feet.

Another threat from the storm will the risk of waterspouts and tornadoes. Rip currents will also be a concern.

Most of Florida will see minimal impacts from Tropical Storm Claudette, although increased rain chances may occur.

Claudette is the third named storm of the 2021 hurricane season. Tropical Storm Ana developed in the Atlantic Ocean in late May. Tropical Storm Bill developed and quickly dissipated in the Atlantic Ocean this past week.

NOAA predicts 2021 will see a busy hurricane season with an above-average number of storms. Their forecast is for between 13 to 20 named storms with six to 10 of these storms likely becoming hurricanes, including three to five major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

An average hurricane season produces 14 named storms -- seven of which can become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

The Atlantic hurricane season extends from June 1 through November 30.