COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Dorian is getting stronger, and for the first time, a portion of the U.S. mainland is in the so-called 'cone of uncertainty.'

As of the 5 p.m. Monday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles an hour and was moving to the west-northwest at 14 miles an hour.

Watches/Warnings:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for St. Lucia.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, Dominica, Grenada and its dependencies Saba and St. Eustatius.

The National Hurricane Center's latest projected path forecasts Dorian to reach hurricane strength as it approaches the Dominican Republic or Puerto Rico towards the middle of the week. The latest forecast expects Dorian will weaken after encountering wind shear and potentially mountainous terrain in this area. There is a lot of uncertainty about how strong Dorian will be by the end of the week - if it survives at all.

As for any potential impacts on the United States, it's just too early to say. The latest computers models now have the storm approaching south Florida by the weekend. While there's confidence that the storm will move over Haiti and the Dominican Republic, its path after that remains uncertain.

Bottom line: expect these models to shift and change. So just because it may not show a threat to other parts of the southeast now, doesn't mean that couldn't change later.

The storm requires continued monitoring by anyone in the southeastern United States, as the forecast path continues to evolve over the course of this week.

