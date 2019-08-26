COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Dorian is getting stronger, and the track has shifted a little further north.

The storm has sustained winds estimated at 60 mph as of the NHC's 11 am advisory, an increase from 50 mph estimated sustained winds at 2 am on Monday morning.

Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent where Tropical Storm conditions are expected on Tuesday morning. Hurricane Watches are in effect for St. Lucia where hurricane conditions are possible on Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center's latest projected path forecasts Dorian to reach hurricane strength as it approaches the Dominican Republic or Puerto Rico towards the middle of the week. The latest forecast expects Dorian will weaken after encountering wind shear and potentially mountainous terrain in this area. There is a lot of uncertainty about how strong Dorian will be by the end of the week - if it survives at all.

Interests in the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, Cuba, and Florida should pay close attention to Dorian for the weekend and early next week, although it is too soon to change plans in these areas. Meanwhile, those with plans in the Dominican Republic or Puerto Rico during the middle of the week, should prepare for the potential for hurricane conditions and quick forecast changes.

As for any potential impacts on the United States, it's just too early to say. While there's confidence that the storm will move over Haiti and the Dominican Republic, its path after that remains uncertain, although the end of the five-day forecast tries to aim the system directly toward the Bahamas.

The storm requires continued monitoring by anyone in the southeastern United States, as the forecast path continues to evolve over the course of this week.

