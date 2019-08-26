COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Dorian weakened a little on Monday night. The storm has not gained strength Dorian has not regained strength yet.

The Tuesday evening advisory from the National Hurricane Center, had Dorian with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles an hour and was moving to the west-northwest at 13 miles per hour.

Latest forecast? Download the WLTX app: Android | iPhone

Watches/Warnings:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Puerto Rico and parts of the Dominican Republic

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the U.S. Virgin Islands and parts of the Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samana

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Punta Palenque and from Samana to Puerto Plata

WLTX

According to the National Hurricane Center's latest projected path, Dorian will likely be a strong tropical storm when it approaches Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic early on Thursday.

The latest forecast expects Dorian will weaken after encountering wind shear and potentially mountainous terrain in this area. There is a lot of uncertainty about how strong Dorian will be by the end of the week - if it survives at all.

As for any potential impacts on the United States, it's just too early to say. The latest computers models continue to bring Dorian to the east coast of Florida by the weekend.

WLTX

Bottom line: expect these models to shift and change. So just because it may not show a threat to other parts of the southeast now, doesn't mean that couldn't change later.

The storm requires continued monitoring by anyone in the southeastern United States, as the forecast path continues to evolve over the course of this week.

You can keep up with the latest on the storm online with WLTX, and by downloading the WLTX app.

Latest forecast? Download the WLTX app: Android | iPhone