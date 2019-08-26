COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Dorian weakened a little on Monday night and as of Tuesday morning, Dorian has not regained strength. As of the 11 a.m. Tuesday Morning advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 50 miles an hour and was moving to the west-northwest at 13 miles per hour.

Latest forecast? Download the WLTX app: Android | iPhone

Watches/Warnings:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Puerto Rico and parts of the Dominican Republic

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Grenada and its dependencies, Saba and St. Eustatius, and parts of the Dominican Republic.

WLTX

According to the National Hurricane Center's latest projected path, Dorian will likely be a strong tropical storm when it approaches Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic early on Thursday. The latest forecast expects Dorian will weaken after encountering wind shear and potentially mountainous terrain in this area. There is a lot of uncertainty about how strong Dorian will be by the end of the week - if it survives at all.

As for any potential impacts on the United States, it's just too early to say. The latest computers models continue to bring Dorian to the east coast of Florida by the weekend.

Bottom line: expect these models to shift and change. So just because it may not show a threat to other parts of the southeast now, doesn't mean that couldn't change later.

The storm requires continued monitoring by anyone in the southeastern United States, as the forecast path continues to evolve over the course of this week.

WLTX

You can keep up with the latest on the storm online with WLTX, and by downloading the WLTX app.

Latest forecast? Download the WLTX app: Android | iPhone