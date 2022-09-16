Tropical Storm Fiona Friday update

Tropical storm conditions are possible for parts of the Leeward Islands by tonight.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Fiona formed in the Atlantic late Wednesday. It became the sixth named storm of the season. Fiona is east of the Leeward Islands. Tropical storm conditions are possible for parts of the Leeward Islands by tonight, where a tropical Storm warning is in effect.

Tropical Storm Fiona was about 175 miles east of the Guadeloupe early Friday morning. It was moving towards the west at 15 mph. The storm had winds of 50 mph along with some stronger gusts.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla. It is also in effect for Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, and St. Martin.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and Dominica.

Tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Leeward Islands within the warning area by this evening. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area across the Virgin Islands beginning on Saturday, and then reaching Puerto Rico late Saturday and Saturday night.

Heavy rains from Fiona will reach the Leeward Islands by this evening, spreading to the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Saturday, reaching the Dominican Republic Sunday, and the Turks and Caicos Monday night or Tuesday.

This rainfall may produce flood impacts including flash and urban flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

The Atlantic has only produced five other named storms at this point of hurricane season, but only two hurricanes. Tropical Storm Alex formed on June 5 and became a post-tropical cyclone June 6.

Tropical Storm Bonnie developed on July 1 and exited the Atlantic basin on July 2. Tropical Storm Colin was another short-lived storm that formed July 2 and was downgraded on July 3.

Hurricane Danielle became a named storm on September 1. It strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on September 2. Danielle weakened to a tropical storm on September 8. It did not make a landfall.

Hurricane Earl is the strongest storm of the season so far. Earl became a named storm on September 3. Earl passed within 90 miles of Bermuda but did not make a landfall. It reached Category 2 status late on September 7.