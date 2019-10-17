COLUMBIA, S.C. — The disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico officially become Tropical Storm Nestor Friday afternoon. The forecast and impacts remain the same for the Midlands.

The storm has winds of 60 mph. It was moving north-northeast at about 22 mph.

Tropical storm warnings are in place for the Gulf Coast.

WLTX

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for the Midlands, but it still will impact our area. The system will push through the Midlands and South Carolina over the weekend. Rain will spread across the area early Saturday.

WLTX

The heaviest rain will occur late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning across the Midlands. Most forecast models have been indicating between 2" and 3" of rain as the storm moves through Sunday morning, but there could be isolated areas that receive more. The heaviest rain will occur along the coastal region of South Carolina.

Strong wind gusts will be possible, especially in the eastern half of the Midlands. Winds gusts between 30-40 mph cannot be ruled out Saturday evening.

The severe weather threat for the Midlands appears to be low. The greatest risk for severe weather will be along the coast of South Carolina Saturday evening.

Most of the rain should be out of the area by the late afternoon hours of Sunday.

If the system does become a named storm, it will be called Nestor. Hurricane season does not officially end until November 30.