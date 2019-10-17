COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Nestor is going to bring rain--at times heavy rain--to the entire Midlands throughout Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Right now the storm has winds of 50 mph. It is moving northeast at about 17 mph.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for the Midlands, but it still will impact our area. The system will push through the Midlands and South Carolina over the weekend. Rain will spread across the area early Saturday.

The heaviest rain will occur late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning across the Midlands. Most forecast models have been indicating between 2" and 3" of rain as the storm moves through Sunday morning, but there could be isolated areas that receive more.

WLTX

Strong wind gusts will be possible, especially in the eastern half of the Midlands. Winds gusts between 30-40 mph cannot be ruled out Saturday evening.

The severe weather threat for the Midlands appears to be low. The greatest risk for severe weather will be along the coast of South Carolina Saturday evening.

Most of the rain should be out of the area by the late afternoon hours of Sunday.

Tropical systems occurring in mid to late October are not uncommon. Hurricane season does not officially end until November 30.