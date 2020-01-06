We’re closely monitoring a cluster of thunderstorms over the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico for tropical development over the next few days. The system will likely emerge over the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, June 2. At that point, environmental conditions are favorable for development.

As of the 8 am Tropical Discussion from the National Hurricane Center, this disorganized cluster of thunderstorms has an 80% chance of developing in the next 2 to 5 days. The system made landfall over the weekend on the Pacific side of Central America as “Tropical Storm Amanda”. If renamed in the Gulf of Mexico, it will become “Cristobal”, the third named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

An Active Start

Tropical Storm Andrea and Bertha developed off the southeast coast during the month of May. It was the 6th year in a row a storm was named before Hurricane Season’s official start on June 1st, but the early start doesn’t always mean a marathon of a hurricane season.

WLTX

The 2016 hurricane season also had a busy beginning, with 2 named storms before June and a third in the month of June. Then things became quiet for a while. There was no tropical activity for weeks, lasting the entire month of July before things ramped up again and the season ended on an active note bringing storms like Hurricane Matthew.

Tropical Weather in June

June is rarely a busy month in the tropics, but tropical storms and hurricanes do have a history during this first month of hurricane season. There have been 36 named storms in June since 1980. Nearly all of them develop in the Gulf of Mexico or off the US east coast.

WLTX

June typically isn’t a hurricane problem month because water temperatures are still a few weeks away from peaking and the breeding grounds for storms are too close to coastlines to give them a lot of time to strengthen before landfall or encountering cooler water. That’s not to say our guard should be let down. In June 2001, Tropical Storm Allison made landfall in southeast Texas breaking rainfall records at the time creating historic flooding. The June storm was damaging enough for the name to be retired.

The 2020 Hurricane Season Forecast

The National Hurricane Season projected in it’s May outlook another active hurricane season. The forecast calls for 13-19 named storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes, and 3 to 6 major hurricanes. The projection calls for a similar year to 2017, which brought major hurricanes like Harvey, Maria, and Irma.

WLTX

The reasoning behind the forecast includes climate models that forecast a very wet pattern over the Main Development Region in the Central Atlantic (where many major hurricanes get their start), warmer than average ocean temperatures, and a neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation (this pattern results in low wind shear in the Atlantic)

We looked back at the National Hurricane Center’s “pre-season” hurricane outlook for past years to get an idea of their accuracy. In the past 5 years, only one pre-season NHC outlook didn't get it quite right.

WLTX

While there is a great deal of science that goes into these forecasts, there have been years where they got it wrong. The National Hurricane Center’s pre-season projection for a very active season in 2013 could be considered a “bust”. Only 2 hurricanes developed in 2013 and it was one of the quietest hurricane seasons of the decade. There’s always a degree of uncertainty built into these outlooks to account for the chance that the environmental conditions don’t build up as expected.

These pre-season projections are a great “heads up” on what to expect from the season ahead, but they should not impact how hurricane plans are put together. Hurricane prone areas should always prepare for the chance for an impact. An active season may be quiet for our neighborhoods and a quiet season could be damaging. It only takes one storm to have an impact and now’s the time to be ready.