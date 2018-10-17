ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Let's catch our breath: There is no tropical development forecast in the Atlantic basin for the foreseeable future.

This is the first time in 50 days that the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico have been quiet. Hurricane Michael is no more, Leslie is a goner and Nadine -- who's that? Whew.

It's nice to catch a break considering the past 50 days have been a wild ride. The last time it was this quiet was late August, and it wasn't long thereafter the National Hurricane Center began eyeing a disturbance that eventually became Hurricane Florence.

"The first time in 50 days, there are no active cyclones or areas of possible tropical cyclone development in the Atlantic basin," 10Weather meteorologist Bobby Deskins said. "That goes back to August 27 at the 8 p.m. update from the NHC."

Florence made landfall in North Carolina on Sept. 14. Tropical Storm Gordon moved over the Florida Keys and hit the southern Gulf coast on Sept. 4.

Hurricane Isaac drifted about the ocean and dissipated. Tropical Storm Joyce, Tropical Depression Eleven, Tropical Storm Kirk, Hurricane Leslie and Hurricane Nadine did the same.

Hurricane Michael, of course, likely will be the most memorable storm of the 2018 season, hitting the Florida Panhandle on Oct. 10 with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph.

