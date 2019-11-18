COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area in the tropics. The system could become a tropical or subtropical depression over the next couple of days.

An area of low pressure is about 350 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. The system is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. It has winds of around 30 mph.

Some gradual development is possible as it moves northwestward and then northward over the open waters of the Atlantic.

After the middle of the week, the system is expected to merge with a frontal boundary, additional strengthening is not likely after that point.

No landmass will be impacted by this system.

Hurricane season officially continues through November 30. If this disturbance does get stronger and gets a name, it will be called Sebastien.