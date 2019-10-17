COLUMBIA, S.C. — Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen formed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday morning. The system will bring rain to the Midlands over the weekend.

Thursday morning the storm was located about 140 miles east of Tampico, Mexico. The storm had winds of 35 mph. It was moving north at about 8 mph.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for parts of the northern Gulf Coast.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Ochlockonee River, Florida.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect east of the Ochlockonee River to Yankeetown, Florida.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Indian Pass, Florida, to Clearwater, Florida.

WLTX

The system is expected to push through the Midlands over the weekend. Rain will spread across the area early Saturday.

WLTX

The heaviest rain is expected late Saturday night and early Sunday morning across the Midlands. Most forecast models have been indicating between 1" and 2" of rain as the storm moves through Sunday afternoon, but there could be isolated areas that receive more.

WLTX

Most of the rain should be out of the area by the late afternoon hours of Sunday.

If the system does become a named storm, it will be called Nestor. Hurricane season does not officially end until November 30.