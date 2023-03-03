How does the rain affect the pollen count?

For many people, the upcoming spring season means allergies. But did you know that rain can make allergies even worse?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s true, rain can actually make the pollen count worse for allergy sufferers.

When it rains, trees, grasses, and other plants can release more pollen into the air.

The reason for this is that rain can cause plants to become stressed.

When stressed, plants release more pollen as a survival mechanism. This is because plants feel threatened by rain, drought, or other environmental stressors.

They produce more pollen to ensure their survival.

In addition to causing plants to release more pollen, rain can also spread pollen farther and wider than it would on a dry day.

Rain can wash pollen off trees and other plants, carrying it into the air and increasing the amount of pollen in the environment.