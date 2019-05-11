COLUMBIA, S.C. — World Tsunami Awareness Day happens on November 5th each year. Tsunamis can hit any coastal community, particularly earthquake prone areas. A tsunami is a large surge of water that is created by displacing large quantities of water, often the result of earthquakes in the ocean floor.

Tsunamis can do significant damage. On December 26, 2004, a Tsunami in the Indian Ocean killed more than 150,000 people. Thousands died in Japan during a tsunami in 2011. Both tsunamis hit soon after the earthquake that created the event, but in 1960, Hilo, Hawaii suffered a devastating tsunami resulting from an earthquake thousands of miles away in Chile. The waves from the 9.5 earthquake in Chile took 15 hours to reach Hilo, Hawaii. The 35 foot tall wave killed more than 50 people in Hilo.

Tsunami's in South Carolina are exceedingly rare and no large tsunami's have been recorded; however, there are tsunami emergency plans in the Palmetto State and across the country, in the event that a tsunami was imminent.

RELATED STORY: Tsunami risk is small, but real in South Carolina

Tsunami's can come with little natural warning, but are closely monitored across the world. Warnings for a tsunami from a distant earthquake can come hours before the potential tsunami event, but when a earthquake impacts a coastal earthquake, there may only be a few minutes before a tsunami occurs. Evacuation orders vary depending on how much lead time there is for a tsunami.