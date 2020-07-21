Some isolated storms possible Wednesday

It will be hot and humid again on Wednesday. There will be a small chance of rain.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was another hot and humid day across the Midlands. A few areas got a little rain, other areas stayed dry.

Temperatures climbed into the middle 90s for most of the Midlands. The showers and storms developing earlier in the day kept temperatures down a touch.

Wednesday will start off muggy and warm. Lows will be in the middle 70s during the morning hours.

Things will heat up quickly Wednesday afternoon. Temperature will be in the lower 90s by noon.

Heat index values will again be in the 100° to 104° range under mostly sunny skies.

Some isolated showers and storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon, but widespread activity is not expected.

There will be a slightly better chance for showers and storms Thursday. After morning lows in the middle 70s, highs will rebound into the middle 90s.

Heat index values will be in the lower 100° range Thursday afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Friday. Temperatures may be a little cooler, closer to normal, topping out in the lower 90s.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue into the weekend. There will be a chance for showers and storms both days.

Highs Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the lower to middle 90s.

Looking ahead to the beginning of the next workweek, it will be hot and humid with a small chance for rain Monday and Tuesday.