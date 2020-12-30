Cloudy, cooler with some rain Wednesday

Temperatures will be warmer on New Year's Day, but strong storms will be possible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was another warm, sunny day across the area. Wednesday will be noticeably cooler with a few light showers.

High pressure will build in from the north, this will help develop a cold air wedge for the area Wednesday. High temperatures will likely struggle into the middle to upper 40s. A few shower light showers will be possible too.

More light rain will move through the area Wednesday night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon the wedge pattern will breakdown for parts of the area. Highs will be in the lower 60s for the central Midlands. It may be cooler north of Columbia and warmer south of Columbia.

There will continue to be a chance for rain Thursday and Thursday night. There may even be a thunderstorm or two in the afternoon.

Friday is the day we are watching for the potential for severe weather. A cold front will move towards the area.

Showers and storms are likely Friday. Some of the storms could be strong or even severe. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts, but a tornado may be possible too.

The Storm Prediction Center already has the Midlands under a risk for severe weather Friday. Before the front moves through, highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

A few showers will be possible late Friday into early Saturday, but there have been some model differences over the last few days. Right now, we will keep a small chance for rain Saturday and Sunday.