More warm temperatures, cooler for the weekend

The weekend will be much cooler with lows falling into the 40s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very foggy start to the day across the Midlands. Mostly sunny and warm conditions are expected for the rest of the day.

Temperatures were well-above normal Monday. Highs were in the lower 80s for most of the area. Today temperatures may top out a few degrees higher.

Highs today will be in the lower to middle 80s. Our average high temperature this time of the year is 77 degrees.

A cold front will move through the area later today. We are not expecting much in the way of rainfall, but our forecast model does try to bring a sprinkle or two to parts of the Midlands.

Skies will clear out later this evening and tonight. Dryer air will move into the region. Lows will drop into the middle 50s tonight.

High pressure will control our weather Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80° Wednesday. It will be little warmer Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Another front will cross the area by the end of the workweek. There may be enough moisture for a few showers Friday, but the chance for rain is low.

Cooler, dryer air will spill into the region for the weekend. Lows Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle 40s.

High temperatures over the weekend will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.