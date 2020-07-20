Heat, humidity, chance of storms

No major changes in our weather pattern.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monday was hot and humid. Some areas had rain, other areas remained dry. This will continue to be the weather pattern over the next several days.

It was a hot start to the workweek. Temperatures climbed into the middle to upper 90s. The Columbia Metropolitan Airport hit at least 98° Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will start off in the middle 70s Tuesday morning.

High temperatures Tuesday will remain hot. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 90s. Heat index values may hit the 101° to 106° range.

A few showers and afternoon thunderstorms will be possible. Just like the past several days, some of us will get rain and others will not.

A few lingering showers and storms will be possible Tuesday evening. Low Wednesday morning will start off in the middle 70s.

There may be a slightly better chance of showers and storms Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves into the area.

Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s Thursday, but a little cooler Friday.

The front may push south of the area by the weekend. Slightly cooler and drier air will move into the area.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower to middle 90s. A few showers and storms will still be possible.

The tropics are becoming a little more active. The National Hurricane Center is watching three areas in the Atlantic.