COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be overcast and cooler today with some off and on showers. Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms are expected Wednesday.

Our weather will continue to be unsettled over the next several days. Skies will remain overcast. There will be a few showers today.

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s with the rain and clouds in place.

More rain will move through the area tonight. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

A low pressure system will continue to develop off the Florida/Georgia coast tonight. It will slowly move north towards South Carolina. Moisture will stream in from the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center gives the low pressure system a 20% chance of further development, but it does not look like this will become a tropical storm.

Regardless of development, this will bring heavy showers and thunderstorms to the Midlands Wednesday.

Flash flooding will be possible Wednesday. A flash flood watch may be issued at some point. Currently, there are no watches or warnings in effect.

The Weather Prediction Center has the eastern parts of the Midlands under a slight risk of excessive rainfall Wednesday.

High temperatures Wednesday will remain below normal.

Temperatures will warm up Thursday, but showers and storms will still be possible. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.

More rain is in the forecast through Sunday, but cooler, drier air finally spills back into the region by Monday.

Temperatures Friday through Sunday will top out in the middle to upper 80s. Monday's high will drop into the lower 80s.