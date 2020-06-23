Scattered showers and storms possible today

A very typical June day with highs in the lower 90s and a chance for rain.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers and storms will move across the area again today. High temperatures will be very seasonable.

Today will be hot and humid. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The average high temperature this time of the year is 91 degrees.

The hot temperatures combined with the humidity will make it feel even hotter at times this afternoon. Heat index values may approach the middle 90s later today.

Thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and this evening, but the threat of severe weather appears to be small.

A few heavy downpours may occur with the stronger thunderstorms, but the risk of flash flooding is low.

Once we lose the daytime heating, the chances for thunderstorms will diminish.

Low temperatures overnight will fall into the lower 70s across the Midlands.

More showers and storms are expected Wednesday. A few of the storms could be strong or severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday. This is the lowest risk level issued by the forecasters.

If a severe storm were to develop Wednesday, the greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be close to normal once again. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

There will be another chance for showers and storms Thursday. High temperatures will be seasonable, topping out near 90 degrees.

Most of the moisture should move away from the area by Friday as weak high pressure builds in.