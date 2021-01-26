Warm today, cooler with more rain Wednesday

Thursday and Friday will be dry and cooler.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some showers and storms moved through the area this morning. A few lingering showers will be possible in the southern Midlands this afternoon.

It will be warm today. Highs are expected to climb into the lower to middle 70s today. Our normal high temperature is closer to the middle 50s.

Most of the area should remain dry this afternoon, but there still could be a few showers in the southern parts of the area. An isolated thunderstorm is possible there too, but the potential for severe weather is low.

Rain will spread across the area again tonight. Lows will start off in the lower 50s Wednesday morning. Showers will continue to be likely through the day on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will be in the 0.5 to 1” range tomorrow.

High temperatures will be closer to normal Wednesday, likely in the middle to upper 50s to lower 60s in the southern Midlands.

Cool, dry high pressure will build into the area Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the lower 50s under sunny to mostly sunny skies.

A few more clouds will be possible Saturday. High temperatures will be seasonable.

The chance for rain returns to the area Sunday. There is low confidence in the forecast for Sunday. The long-range models are not in agreement. One model is colder while the other guidance model is much warmer.