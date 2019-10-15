COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some much-needed rain is on the way for the Midlands. The showers will continue through at least the morning hours of Wednesday.

Rain will continue to spread across the Midlands this evening and tonight. Some of the rainfall may become heavy at times.

Rainfall models have backed off the amounts though. We may receive between 0.25" to 1" of rain through early Wednesday. The southern part of the Midlands has the best opportunity to get the heavier amounts.

With a little sunshine Tuesday, temperatures may top out in the lower 80s for parts of the area. Places that get stuck in the clouds will only make it into the lower 70s.

Heavy rainfall will be possible at times over night through early Wednesday morning, before a cold front moves all of the moisture out of the area.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the middle 60s. Highs will be early in the day, topping out in the lower 80s.

Cooler, dryer air will move into the state. We may have some of the coolest temperatures of the season Thursday and Friday morning. Lows may fall into the middle to upper 40s.

The weather should be great for any outdoor activities Wednesday evening through at least Saturday.

The chance for rain returns Sunday and into the next workweek.