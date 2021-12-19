Turning cooler later today

There were some moderate showers early Sunday morning, but the heaviest rain is over for the day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rain will move out of the area later today as a cold front moves through the state. Cool, dry high pressure will build into the region Monday, but rain will return to the area Tuesday as a system moves in from the Gulf of Mexico.

It was a very warm start to the weekend. Temperatures were in the middle 70s Saturday afternoon. The Columbia airport reported a high of 76 degrees. The airport also picked up over 1” of rain Saturday. There were some moderate showers early Sunday morning, but the heaviest rain is over for the day.

Daily high temperatures will be achieved early Sunday morning. Afternoon temperatures will be dropping in the middle 50s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold with lows in the lower to middle 30s. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Rain will return to the Midlands Tuesday. Chilly showers will make the first day of the Winter solstice unseasonably cool. Highs may only top out in the middle to upper 40s.

Dry air will return to the area Wednesday. Under mostly sunny conditions, temperatures will be in the middle 50s for daytime highs.

Temperatures will continue to moderate through Christmas. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 50s. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day temperatures will top out in the middle to possibly upper 60s by Saturday.