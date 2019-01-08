COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic. One area is not impressive, but the other is expected to develop more.

A disturbance across south Florida will move towards the north over the next day or two. Locally heavy rainfall over parts of the Florida peninsula is possible.

The system is not expected to gain strength before it merges with a front and moves towards the northeast over the weekend.

An area of low pressure in the middle of the tropical Atlantic is also being watched.

The system will continue to move towards the west-northwest at 10-15 mph.

Slow development of this system is expected. A tropical depression is likely to form hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

However, conditions are expected to become unfavorable for more development next week as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

It is still too soon to know if this system will pose a threat to the United States.

The next Atlantic tropical storm will be named Chantal.