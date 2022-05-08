Typical August weather today through the weekend

The sea breeze front brought some showers and storms to parts of the Midlands Thursday, but most of the rain was in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Typical summertime weather is expected to continue today through early next week. It will be hot and humid, there will be a small chance for showers and storms each day. The weather pattern may change next week with some slightly cooler temperatures and better chances for rain.

The sea breeze front brought some showers and storms to parts of the Midlands Thursday, but most of the rain was in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands. Highs reached the lower to middle 90s. Columbia reported a high temperature of 94 degrees.

Today will be about like yesterday. It will be hot, humid and there will be a chance for showers and storms associated with the sea breeze. The best chance for rain will be in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s this afternoon.

The sea breeze will help spark off a few more showers and storms Saturday. Highs once again will be in the lower to middle 90s.

The threat of severe weather is small, but if a strong thunderstorm were to develop, the greatest threat will be gusty winds and heavy downpours.

The chance for rain could be a little higher Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 90s with the added cloud cover and the chance for rain.