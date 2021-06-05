Showers and storms will be possible over the next seven days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected over the weekend. The typical summer-like weather pattern will continue over the next seven days. Temperatures will remain near normal to a little above normal through Friday.

There were a few afternoon showers and storms across the Midlands Friday. High temperatures climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Saturday started off mostly cloudy and mild. Lows were in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the area.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for today. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. Showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon. Severe weather is not anticipated, but some heavy downpours will be possible.

Some lingering showers and storms are forecast for this evening, but once we lose the daytime heating, the chance for rain will decrease. Lows tonight will be in the middle 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday will be a lot like today. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. Showers and storms are expected to develop in the afternoon. Some heavy downpours will be possible, but we are not expecting severe weather.

The airmass will remain humid, afternoon showers and storms will still be possible for the workweek.

Showers and storms are likely Monday. Scattered showers and storms are forecast for Tuesday. Highs both days will be in the middle 80s.