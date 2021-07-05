Typical summer-like weather pattern this week

There will be a least a chance of afternoon showers and storms each day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The warm, humid air mass will continue to dominate our weather over the next several days. There will be a chance for showers and storms each afternoon, a typical pattern for summertime months.

Sunday was overcast and warm. High temperatures climbed into the middle to upper 80s. Parts of the Midlands received some much-needed rain, but other areas remained dry. This will be the pattern over the next seven days.

A few showers will be possible overnight. Lows will start off in the upper 60s and lower 70s Monday morning. It will be a mostly cloudy start to the workweek, but there will be a few breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Showers and storms are expected to develop in the heat of the day. Severe weather is not anticipated, but any storms may produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. The rain chances will decrease by the evening hours.

The rain chances are a welcome sight for many places around the state. A large portion of South Carolina is experiencing at least moderate drought conditions.

More chances for rain is forecast for Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

The rain chances will be a little lower Wednesday through Sunday, but each day there will be at some shower and thunderstorm development.

High temperatures will be warming up to slightly above-normal levels. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s Wednesday through Sunday.

Tracking the Tropics:

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by the end of the workweek. Some gradual development will be possible as the system moves slowly northwestward toward Central America.