Typical summer-like weather today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It started off foggy this morning. We should see some sunshine later today. It will be warmer than yesterday. A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and this evening. There will be a better chance of rain for the last day of the workweek.

We started off this morning with some dense fog across the Midlands. Low temperatures were in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunshine should return to the area this afternoon. It will be more of a typical summer-type day across the Midlands.

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. Some of us even could touch 90. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and this evening during the heat of the day.

Severe weather is not forecast. Any showers or thunderstorms that do develop could produce some heavy downpours.

The clouds will stick around overnight. Lows Friday morning will start off in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms for Friday. Numerous showers are expected to develop with a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s with the clouds and rain in place.

Over the holiday weekend, it will be summer like. There will be a chance for showers and storms each day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

There may be a slightly better chance of rain Tuesday high temperatures will climb back into the lower 90s.

Tracking the Tropics:

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two continues to move westward. Heavy rainfall is possible across portions of northern Colombia today. Heavy rain is expected across Nicaragua and Costa Rica tomorrow.

If or when the storm becomes named, it will be called Bonnie.

Closer to home, shower and thunderstorm activity continues to develop over the western Gulf of Mexico. Some slow development is possible with the system. It could become a short-lived tropical depression before it makes landfall.