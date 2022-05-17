Understanding the UV Index, and why it matters

This time of the year, the sun can do serious damage to your skin. The UV index helps identify how you can fight those harmful rays.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are getting hot this week, temperatures will be pushing the upper 90s by the end of the week. When it comes to getting a sunburn these numbers don’t matter its all about the sun.

Late spring and into the summer here in the midlands are hot, surprisingly while the temperature doesn’t effect our chances of getting a sunburn the sunshine itself can.

The tilt of the earth means as we get into this time of the year the sun not only gets the highest in the sky but also sends the most direct sunshine right towards the northern hemisphere.

With this knowledge, let’s break down how this sunlight could effect your time outside.

The UV Index is calculated by using how strong the sun is into 3 main categories.

1-2 which means there are really no issues

3-7 which means the use of sunscreen is highly recommended along with protective clothing like wide brim hats.

Anything above an 8 means you should wear sunscreen, seek shade, and wear protective clothing.

What can we expect this week in the midlands? Right now the Environmental Protection Agency has forecast 9 to 10 on the uv index through the end of the week. That means without protection you could get a sunburn in as little as 15-25 minutes.