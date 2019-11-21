COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Unicorn Meteor Shower is getting a lot of buzz on the internet, because there's a chance for a really good show this year. This event happens ever year in late November, but the number of meteors is particularly hard to predict and the weather in the Midlands may not work in our favor.

The Unicorn meteor shower is usually pretty quiet most years despite its spectacular name. "Unicorn" comes from the location of the meteors in the night sky, near the unicorn constellation, better known as the Monocerotids constellation.

Meteor showers happen when the earth passes through small debris in space. The debris is very small in size and is nearly impossible to see with the naked eye until it hits our atmosphere and heats up. This is what gives these small objects a brilliant and beautiful streak. If we're lucky, some astronomers predict there could be as many as 400 meteors in the sky between about 10:30 pm to midnight on Thursday night, but due to the uncertainty around this shower, there's a chance stargazers may not see anything at all.

The weather is also not working in the Midlands favor, we're forecasting clouds to begin to roll in this evening.

The best way to view the show is to look towards the east, southeast during the late evening. Stay away from light and look low towards the horizon from about 10:30 pm to after midnight. The peak of the show is expected around 11:50, but it could happen earlier (if it happens at all).