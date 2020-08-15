Unsettled weather continues this weekend

Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday morning started off overcast across the Midlands with some light rainfall in some places.

There will be some peaks of sunshine into the afternoon, but partly cloudy skies will dominate for most of the day along with the chance for showers and storms.

The opportunity for rain increases into the afternoon, especially after 2 pm. The threat for storms will continue through about midnight.

Any storms that do form will have heavy downpours and could have frequent lightning and gusty winds.

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s this afternoon, which is a touch below the average of 91 degrees.

A cold front will push through the region tomorrow, shifting winds out of the northeast and bringing an isolated chance for storms on Sunday.

The risk for rain is lower Sunday than it is today, and many places will be mostly dry. Lows Sunday morning will be in the low 70s. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s once again.

Monday will be a fairly similar setup to Sunday, with isolated storms possible. More unsettled weather is expected by the middle of the work week.

Looking at the tropics, Tropical Storm Josephine continues moving NW in the Atlantic and is forecast to weaken over the next few days as it enters an area with high wind shear.

As the storm weakens, it will turn to the northeast and is forecast to stay out at sea.