Unsettled weather continues for the start of the work week

Scattered storms are possible both Monday and Tuesday, but drier weather is forecast for the second half of the week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Skies will remain overcast for our Monday with the chance for scattered showers or storms throughout the day.

The increased cloud coverage along with the rain chance will keep temperatures will below normal. High temperatures are expected in the low to mid 80s. The average high for this time of year is 90 degrees.

While the day will not be a washout, the opportunity for a few storms is possible for most of the day and overnight.

There is a low chance for flooding from any storms on Monday. The entire Midlands are under a marginal risk of excessive rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center. Low lying or flood prone areas should be monitored if it does storm in that area.

Tuesday will be a very similar day to Monday, with cloudy skies dominating and the chance for scattered storms possible throughout the day.

By Wednesday, high pressure will gain control of the area and a more typical summer setup will return. Sunshine will return with temperatures climbing above normal. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.