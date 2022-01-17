x
Utility companies face many hazards getting power restored

Blue Ridge Electric Co-op serves Pickens county and faced some extra obstacles while trying to get power back on.
Credit: Black River Utility
Electric companies faced dangerous roads and falling trees while trying to restore power in Pickens county.

PICKENS, S.C. — Utility companies in the Upstate are still busy trying to restore power. 

A Black River Utility bucket truck was setting up to work when a tree fell across it. No one was injured. 

Trucks also braved icy mountain roads, sometimes sliding back down the hill and off the road as another truck did. 

Credit: Black River Utility
A Black River Utility truck slides off an icy uphill road in Pickens county.

A post on the utitlies Facebook page asks for customers to be patience as these are some of the challenges that are being faced by power workers. 

And this may not be the last of the winter weather. 

Looking towards the end of the week and the weekend is where things get interesting. 

The cold weather will be in place and the cold front looks to stall right off the coast. This could serve as an axis for low pressure to develop. 

Right now it is looking like possible winter weather could affect us Friday and into Saturday. The Weather Prediction Center has indicated this in their forecast showing the Midlands with a 10% chance of wintry weather during this period

  

