Very hot, humid weather today

Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s, but it will feel even hotter. A few stray showers, storms are possible today and Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Very hot, mostly dry weather will continue today and Friday. There will only be a small chance for an afternoon shower or storm through tomorrow. The rain chances will increase Saturday. Showers and storms will be possible Sunday through Wednesday.

Wednesday was a hot, humid day across the Midlands. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 95 degrees, but the humidity made it feel hotter. Heat index values climbed into the triple digits. A few areas did get a little rain, but most of the Midlands was dry yesterday.

A few showers and storms will be possible today, but the activity will be very isolated. It will be hot day. Highs are expected to climb into the middle to upper 90s. Heat index values may reach 104 later today.

Extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on people who may not be able to take care of themselves. When possible, reschedule activities to the early morning or late evening hours.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. If you suspect someone is suffering from heat stroke, call 911. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

Friday will be hot and humid too. Highs will reach the middle to upper 90s, but heat index values may climb to 108. A pop-up shower or storm will be possible during the heat of the day.

A front will approach the area Saturday. This will increase the chance for rain. Scattered showers and storms are expected. The clouds, rain should drop temperatures a little Saturday.